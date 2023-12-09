Rigoberto Uran He continues to be a sensation these days in Colombia, driven by the broadcast of the novel on the RCN channel that tells his life and his history in cycling.

Day by day, in addition to the episodes of the novel, more details of the rider’s life are known.

Now, he himself revealed how he spent the first salary he received as a cyclist, as always, thinking about his family.

In an interview that Rigo gave to the content creator known as ‘The Mindo’, Urán told how he used his first big check.

Still a young cyclist, Urán relates that “one of the first checks I received was in 2001, and it was for 500,000 pesos. At that time I was very tight, so the president of the league gave me that money,” he revealed. .

Then, Rigo received a large check in 2003 for a contract that awarded him 1,800,000 Colombian pesos, and that his own mother signed, which he described as a “silver” at the time.

Rigo stated that his first significant income was essential for him to be able to help his family and improve living conditions at home. “At that time the minimum was $600,000 pesos and living in a town.”

A year later he received help from Indeportes Antioquia that was again allocated to the family. “In 2004 they realized that my house was not in the best condition and they remodeled it all, or rather they even changed the bathroom I had in the pig’s shed,” Rigo said.

“I had a new house, new floors, a new roof, the bathroom that was outside next to the pigs they put inside the house,” he said.

In addition, he revealed that with the money they received for reparations for victims of his father’s murder, they paid the mortgage on the house.

