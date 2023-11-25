The soap opera ‘Rigo’ on the RCN channel, based on the life of the renowned cyclist Rigoberto Urancontinues to awaken feelings and emotions, chapter by chapter.

The rider has been in charge of closely following the progress of the novel and comments from time to time on some of its episodes that marked his life and career.

His family environment, the situation experienced by his father and the competitions are part of Rigo’s archive of memories, often shared on his social networks.

Now, that the novel reached Rigo’s victory in the Urrao Classicthe cyclist dusted off new memories.

Rigo’s memory

Rigo first published a photo in the competition, in which you can see his efforts, leaning over his bicycle and looking at the ground.

Then, the cyclist revealed an image of his crossing the finish line in said competition, with his arms raised and the crowd closely following his feat.

Rigo accompanied the photo with a message that made clear his emotion and his special dedication to winning that competition, for his father, who had passed away.

“Although it was one of the most beautiful victories of my life, it was also very sad because my partner had left me very recently. This was for my cucho,” Rigo wrote.

