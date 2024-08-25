-l Colombian Rigoberto Uran (EF Education) is now at home and beginning his recovery process after the accident he suffered in the Vuelta a España on Thursday that took him out of the competition.

Rigo has suffered a fracture in the greater trochanter of his left hip, according to radiological tests he underwent after his fall during the sixth stage of the Vuelta a España.

Rigo is saying goodbye to competition this season, but he will not be able to do so on a bicycle, at least not in the Spanish round, in which he has participated 8 times, with his best position being seventh in 2018. In total, he has participated in 28 major races, in which he has retired on 5 occasions.

Rigo reappears

This Saturday Rigo reappeared to tell with his usual grace the details of what happened to him.

“I’m already at home in the process of recovery. The truth is that it’s a very simple injury, so there’s no need to operate, no need to swing a knife, no need to put screws in, this will heal quickly. About five weeks on the bike and then we’ll be in great shape.”Rigo said in a video on his social networks.

“How did the fall happen? I was just going downhill fast, rrrrr, my front tire slipped and I was left there, but it’s okay, there are worse things. I thank the team and the Vuelta organizers for their support. I’m now in the recovery process and we’re moving forward. It’s time to keep working hard,” he said.

Finally, and with humor, he showed the crutches he has to use for support and said: “This is a little support, but I can pick up the broom, the mop, I can wash dishes, we are ready guys, thanks for your messages.”

