The Colombian cyclist Rigoberto Uran He continues to be a sensation in Colombia as a result of his novel ‘RIgo’ on the RCN channel, which tells the life and career of the rider.

Each new chapter of the soap opera has aroused great interest among the cyclist’s followers who have learned about the most crucial moments of Rigo’s career, as well as its episodes. personal and family.

In the midst of the fury of the series, Rigo was asked if a second part of the novel is contemplated.

Urán was a guest on the podcast Chat, from ‘El Mindo’a content creator, who spoke with the cyclist and asked him questions that followers want to know.

“Is there going to be part two of the series?” ‘El Mindo’ asked Rigo directly, taking advantage of the production boom, and he still has some ground to cover.

“Part two? No, wait! We need to see it well first. There is still a lot left and these days we are giving you another surprise.”responded the cyclist.

Thus, Rigo arouses great expectations among the fans of the novel, who are already looking forward to this surprise that Rigo talks about.

SPORTS

More sports news