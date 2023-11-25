Rigoberto Uran He is a sensation these days as a result of the success of the RCN novel ‘Rigo’, which tells his life and sports story.

In the production, Rigo appears with his first jersey, a uniform that has Helados Tonny’s sponsorship printed on it. Well, that costume will now be on sale, through the Go Rigo Go! store.

“The cycling jersey of Rigo’s first team arrives to tour the Urrao Classic and the roads of the world. This limited edition in tribute to the Helados Tonny Team and Rigoberto Urán. Get it in pre-sale before they run out,” it says on the official page.

The new version of the first uniform that Rigo wore was released a few days ago, although with some modifications. For example, without the picture of the old Helados Tonny logo, replaced by the current one. In addition, on the sleeves it has the Go Rigo Go brand, with a green background.

It also presents variations in materials, according to the brand’s technological innovations.

SPORTS