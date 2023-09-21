Rigoberto Uranone of the most important cyclists in Colombia, who was runner-up in the Giro d’Italia in 2013 and the Tour de France in 2017, will have his own novel and has already presented the trailer.

Rigo’s career has been so hard-fought and successful that the RCN channel decided to tell the athlete’s life in a biographical series called ‘Rigo’, which the actor will play. Juan Pablo Urrego.

Official trailer

Rigoberto Urán, in the Tour de France. Photo: EFE / Instagram Rigoberto Urán

On social networks, Urán himself published the official trailer for the production, which will be released in the coming weeks in Colombia.

“Mijitos very excited to announce that very soon you will be able to see my story through @CanalRCN at 8 pm. You can’t miss it, let’s laugh and cry with this super cast!!”, wrote the Colombian rider.

It should be noted that cycling is not the only central axis of the production, since the loving and tortuous relationship that Rigo had with Michelle and the story of his father, who was murdered by an illegal armed group, will make many Colombians identify.

“That falling and getting up goes with me, I learned to always get up. Imagine, with violence on top, with poverty on top; there is no money to study and here what we need is money, with envious people on top and me on a bicycle wanting to change my life with pedal strokes,” says Urrego in the first preview of the production.

They also participate in the series Elizabeth Chavarriaga, Andrea Guzmán, Julián Arango, among others.

Mijitos, very excited to announce that very soon you will be able to see my story through the @RCN Channel At 8 pm. You can’t miss it, let’s laugh and cry with this super cast!! pic.twitter.com/8ADuEseZkD — Rigoberto Urán ЯU (@UranRigoberto) September 20, 2023

