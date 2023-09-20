The Colombian cyclist, Rigoberto Urán He continues to undertake with his brand, and this is how he has decided to open another restaurant, this time called ‘Grosería by Rigo’, located in Rionegro, Antioquia.

(We recommend: Rigoberto Urán shouts: ‘You cannot ask a child to pedal when hungry’).

It was last Friday, September 15, that the Antioqueño planned a party to celebrate the opening of his new location. Recognized people such as the athlete and medalist attended Mariana Pajon; the actress Ana María Estupiñán; the former Miss Universe Colombia, María Fernanda Aristizábal; the influencer Valeria Duque; the fashion designer Camila Davalosamong others.

What prices does the ‘Rigo’ restaurant handle?

The tickets go from $31,900 to $184,900. As for the main dishes, there is a wide variety of foods, such as fish, meats, salads, soup, creams, among others, with minimum prices of $36,900 and maximum prices of $184,000.

They also have a small dessert section, where they offer dishes from $21,000 to $55,000.

Furthermore, something that Urán emphasized is that The restaurant is focused on cocktailsso they offer a wide variety of liquors to their customers with a price range for all budgets, ranging from $5,000 to $880,900 (the most expensive bottle).

Although it also offers drinks that call themselves ‘Obedient’, since they do not have alcohol, and They have prices starting at $4,500 (an espresso coffee).

Rigoberto Urán’s other businesses

Next to his wife, Michelle Durango, the Colombian cyclist has started four other businesses which already have several headquarters in different parts of the country:

– Rigo’s farm.

– Go Rigo Go stores.

– Rigo’s time trial.

– The Rigo Giro.

Nataly Barrera

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

More news in EL TIEMPO: