Wednesday, February 15, 2023
Rigoberto Urán plans to do the 'Giro de Rigo' in the United States

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 15, 2023
in Sports
Rigoberto Urán plans to do the 'Giro de Rigo' in the United States


Rigoberto Urán

The athlete is in Miami.

Photo:

Javier Lizon. EFE

The athlete is in Miami.

The cyclist’s followers supported the Colombian and there is already expectation for this project.

The ‘Giro de Rigo’ is a sports competition directed by Rigoberto Urán, which It had its last season in 2022 and it took place in the Colombian eastern plains. One of the characteristics of this competition is that it takes place over three days and each one belongs to a different stage.

(Keep reading: Colombia sub-20: did the task with a flat team (Meluk tells you).

About this competition, The Colombian published a video on his social networks in which he appeared training with other people through the streets of Miami, United Statesall this to be able to qualify for the preseason with his EF Education-EasyPost team and win the 2023 UCI WorldTour, one of the most important events in cycling.

(Also: PSG will make his psychological ‘signing’ debut to win the Champions League).

However, this was not the only important thing that was seen in the video, since he took advantage of his followers who did agree to carry out the ‘Giro de Rigo’ in the United States.

The video had more than three thousand “likes” on the athlete’s social networks, whom Internet users supported to carry out the competition. Some of the comments were: “Well Rigo, I like that”, “You should also do it in Bogotá”, “We agree, Rigo”, among others.

(Read: James Rodríguez scored twice with Olympiacos: see the goals).

To participate in this, you must pay an inscription with your credit or debit card to Rigoberto Urán’s account. According to the official page of the ‘Giro de Rigo’ Registration can cost between $699,000 and $790,000 Colombian pesos.

