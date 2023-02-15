Rigoberto Urán plans to do the ‘Giro de Rigo’ in the United States

The ‘Giro de Rigo’ is a sports competition directed by Rigoberto Urán, which It had its last season in 2022 and it took place in the Colombian eastern plains. One of the characteristics of this competition is that it takes place over three days and each one belongs to a different stage.

About this competition, The Colombian published a video on his social networks in which he appeared training with other people through the streets of Miami, United Statesall this to be able to qualify for the preseason with his EF Education-EasyPost team and win the 2023 UCI WorldTour, one of the most important events in cycling.

However, this was not the only important thing that was seen in the video, since he took advantage of his followers who did agree to carry out the ‘Giro de Rigo’ in the United States.

The video had more than three thousand “likes” on the athlete’s social networks, whom Internet users supported to carry out the competition. Some of the comments were: “Well Rigo, I like that”, “You should also do it in Bogotá”, “We agree, Rigo”, among others.

To participate in this, you must pay an inscription with your credit or debit card to Rigoberto Urán’s account. According to the official page of the ‘Giro de Rigo’ Registration can cost between $699,000 and $790,000 Colombian pesos.

