Rigoberto Urán: photos of serious injuries after a hard fall: 'I was back m...'

The Colombian and his entire team were victims of the group crash in the Liège classic.
April 24, 2022, 01:48 PM
This Sunday, during the Liège classic, in which Remco Evenepoel was the big winner, great moments of anguish were experienced due to a multiple crash with 59.3 kilometers to go.
The images seem to show that a Quick-Step runner was the first to fall in the middle of that unfortunate incident, in which the injured were counted by dozens.
Along with the Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe, who was left with a fractured shoulder blade and a pneumothorax, other major players affected were the EF runners, including the Colombian Rigoberto Urán. Precisely, It was ‘Rigo’ who shared the shocking injuries that the fall left on his entire team.
The wounds of the EF
“The whole team is exhausted. A fallen motherfucker broke us. We are all exhausted. We are all turned m… today”Urán commented in a video posted on his social networks.
In the footage, in which the series of photos of the effects of the fall on his companions is seen, ‘Rigo’ expressed: “I have a pain in my back, son of a bitch, anyway, I’ll tell you one thing: cyclists are very brave and crazy. We risk a lot on very narrow roads; I hope everyone is fine and this goes forward.”
