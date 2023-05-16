Tuesday, May 16, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Rigoberto Urán opens the door after his retirement from the Giro d’Italia: “I don’t know if I will return”

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 16, 2023
in Sports
0
Rigoberto Urán opens the door after his retirement from the Giro d’Italia: “I don’t know if I will return”


close

AUTOPLAY

Rigo triumph in the Vuelta a EspañaTriumph of Rigoberto Urán in stage 17 of the Tour of Spain

The cyclist is sincere as never before. In the midst of humor, there is also pain.

The antioquian cyclist Rigoberto Urán tested positive for covid-19 and abandoned the Giro d’Italiaas has happened with the Belgian Remco Evenepoel, who also announced his retirement on Sunday hours after regaining the lead in the race for the same reason.

(In detail: Rigoberto Urán abandons the Giro d’Italia for health reasons: this is all that is known).

The EF, Urán’s team, announced on their social networks that, after presenting symptoms, after the individual time trial, the runner underwent some tests that gave positive results, which means the end of his adventure in the Italian test and from from now on “he will take this time to rest before resuming his career.”A day later, Urán opened up. And he did it like never before.

See also  Rigoberto Urán, the best Colombian at the start of the Tour de Romandía

Rigoberto Urán: pain in humor

“Here I am on my way home…. Very happy, no…, not very bored, either, but it is very strange. When the Giro starts again tomorrow and all my teammates are there pushing… that always makes my heart feel empty”Urán said at the outset, in a video posted on his social networks.

Then, as he remarked in the description that accompanies the clip on the ‘Go Rigo Go’ account, he noted: “I don’t know if I will return to the Giro because I am in the last years of my career. It is very sad to leave a race when you have not fallen, you are not broken or anything. For the house”.

(Also: Nairo Quintana confesses: the hidden ordeal that he lives for not finding a team).

Rigoberto Urán had been the best Colombian in the individual time trial on Sunday. Until his retirement, he was the second best of the ‘Beetles’ overall.

See also  The complete Real Betis squad for the 2022/23 season: First team, subsidiary and all signings

After his abandonment, the EF said that Urán will rest for a few days. It is not known in which competition he will return.

More news

SPORTS
*With EFE

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Rigoberto #Urán #opens #door #retirement #Giro #dItalia #dont #return

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Steam lets you try some games for free (like Dead Space Remake)

Steam lets you try some games for free (like Dead Space Remake)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result