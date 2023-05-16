Rigoberto Urán opens the door after his retirement from the Giro d’Italia: “I don’t know if I will return”

The antioquian cyclist Rigoberto Urán tested positive for covid-19 and abandoned the Giro d’Italiaas has happened with the Belgian Remco Evenepoel, who also announced his retirement on Sunday hours after regaining the lead in the race for the same reason.

The EF, Urán’s team, announced on their social networks that, after presenting symptoms, after the individual time trial, the runner underwent some tests that gave positive results, which means the end of his adventure in the Italian test and from from now on “he will take this time to rest before resuming his career.”A day later, Urán opened up. And he did it like never before.

Rigoberto Urán: pain in humor

“Here I am on my way home…. Very happy, no…, not very bored, either, but it is very strange. When the Giro starts again tomorrow and all my teammates are there pushing… that always makes my heart feel empty”Urán said at the outset, in a video posted on his social networks.

Then, as he remarked in the description that accompanies the clip on the ‘Go Rigo Go’ account, he noted: “I don’t know if I will return to the Giro because I am in the last years of my career. It is very sad to leave a race when you have not fallen, you are not broken or anything. For the house”.

Rigoberto Urán had been the best Colombian in the individual time trial on Sunday. Until his retirement, he was the second best of the ‘Beetles’ overall.

After his abandonment, the EF said that Urán will rest for a few days. It is not known in which competition he will return.

