The Belgian Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin) won the sprint this Sunday on the Champs-Élysées in Paris in the 21st and last stage of a Tour won for the first time by the Danish Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo).

At the age of 25, Vingegaard wrote down his name for the first time in the list of winners of the legendary race, a year after his second place behind Tadej Pogacar. On this occasion, the Dane defeated the Slovenian, who had won the last two editions, and who was about 2 minutes and 43 seconds behind at the end of the 3,350-kilometre journey.

Boyacense Nairo Quintana (Arkea) was the best of the Colombians, finishing sixth overall. Rigoberto Urán (EF) from Antioquia finished in 26th place. Daniel Felipe Martínez from Soach (Ineos) finished in 30th place.

At the end of this Sunday’s stage, Urán, accustomed to speaking between laughs, was more thoughtful than ever. And in that vein, he talked about his sports retirement.

‘If they followed me as a cyclist they would be more bored than a…’

The EF rider being attended to.

“As a Colombian, I would like there to be more Colombians in the Tour de France. Obviously one is realistic. When the objectives are not achieved, they are not achieved and.

We were looking to win a stage, be among the 10… and it was not possible. I hope to try again,” commented Urán at the end of the recent edition of the Tour de France.

“It was not an easy race. I suffered from crashes in the early stages, I had problems with my elbow, my knee…,” he added.

Then, questioned by the journalists who were at the finish line, before a “Is there ‘Rigo’ left for long’?”, Urán expressed:

“I have a lot of work. We have to keep running the business. We are growing in Costa Rica, the United States. There is not much ‘Rigo’ left…, it will be one or two years at most. ‘Rigo’ is not only the cyclist. You follow me as a person, because if you followed me as a cyclist you would be more bored than a …”.

Rigoberto Urán will be with the EF team this weekend at the San Sebastián classic.

