Wout van Aertone of the best cyclists of the time, is already in Colombia as a guest to a recreational competition, which will be held on highways Cundinamarca.

Van Aert, who has 44 wins on his resume, will be the star of the Rigo turn, which will take place on November 12.

Let’s see the novel

“Hello, friends, I’m Wout van Aert. I’m very excited to tell you something. On November 12 I will be riding with you in Colombia. I can’t wait to join the Giro de Rigo,” said the Belgian rider in a video.

Van Aert has five victories this season and has been one of the most important riders for the team leaders Jumbo Visma.

The runner arrived in the country and at once joined the competition caravan, but he himself Rigoberto Uran He made him watch the novel, of which he is the protagonist.

