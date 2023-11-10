You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Rigoberto Urán is one of the most recognized cyclists in the country.
Instagram @rigobertouran / @gorigogooficial
Rigoberto Urán is one of the most recognized cyclists in the country.
The rider is in Colombia for the amateur pedaling event.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
Wout van Aertone of the best cyclists of the time, is already in Colombia as a guest to a recreational competition, which will be held on highways Cundinamarca.
Van Aert, who has 44 wins on his resume, will be the star of the Rigo turn, which will take place on November 12.
(Shout out to Luis Díaz as a former star who experienced his father’s kidnapping: ‘It’s heartbreaking’) (Gerard Piqué spoke out: he revealed what torments him, his problems and Shakira)
Let’s see the novel
“Hello, friends, I’m Wout van Aert. I’m very excited to tell you something. On November 12 I will be riding with you in Colombia. I can’t wait to join the Giro de Rigo,” said the Belgian rider in a video.
Van Aert has five victories this season and has been one of the most important riders for the team leaders Jumbo Visma.
The runner arrived in the country and at once joined the competition caravan, but he himself Rigoberto Uran He made him watch the novel, of which he is the protagonist.
(The first image of Luis Díaz with Liverpool after his father’s release in Colombia)
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Rigoberto #Urán #stars #world #cycling #novelize