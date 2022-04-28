Rigoberto Urán made a last-minute decision in the Vuelta a Romandía

The double world time trial champion Rohan Dennis inherits the leader’s jersey of the Vuelta a Romandía of the British winner of the prologue Ethan Hayter (Ineos), victim of a fall that left him without options on the first day this Wednesday.

Dennis takes command 16 seconds ahead of Austrian Felix Grobschartner (Bora) and Geraint Thomas, the occupants of the provisional podium.

And in that fall the Colombians Rigoberto Urán and Sergio Higuita were seen, who were delayed and lost 11 and two minutes, respectively.

Urán made the decision to withdraw from the competition, because the blows were strong. His team, EF, announced that this Thursday he will take some tests to find out his real condition.

Rigoberto Urán will not start stage 2 of the Tour de Romandie after sustaining a shoulder injury during a crash in the closing kilometers of stage 1. He will undergo further scans tomorrow to determine the extent of the injury. Join us in wishing Rigo a speedy recovery. pic.twitter.com/D3sXkCl3dN — EF Pro Cycling (@EFprocycling) April 27, 2022

