Friday, April 29, 2022
Rigoberto Urán made a last-minute decision in the Vuelta a Romandía

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 28, 2022
in Sports
Rigoberto Uran

Rigoberto UrÃ¡n.

The Colombian cyclist fell in the first stage.

The double world time trial champion Rohan Dennis inherits the leader’s jersey of the Vuelta a Romandía of the British winner of the prologue Ethan Hayter (Ineos), victim of a fall that left him without options on the first day this Wednesday.

See also  Pedaling in Codogno: 300 by bike not to forget the first Covid red zone

Dennis takes command 16 seconds ahead of Austrian Felix Grobschartner (Bora) and Geraint Thomas, the occupants of the provisional podium.

It may interest you: (Will Egan Bernal compete again in May? Ineos team coach speaks)

The message


And in that fall the Colombians Rigoberto Urán and Sergio Higuita were seen, who were delayed and lost 11 and two minutes, respectively.

Urán made the decision to withdraw from the competition, because the blows were strong. His team, EF, announced that this Thursday he will take some tests to find out his real condition.

Sports

