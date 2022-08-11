Rigoberto Uran he did not have a good Tour de France and he was the first to admit it. For this reason, he now focuses his batteries towards the last big one of the year, the Back to Spain, It will start on August 19.

“The evaluation of this Tour de France was a zero. Bad. The objectives were not achieved; a stage was not won, it was not finished in the Top-10. I am the boss of myself, so I can say that I did nothing, although I gave everything”, said Rigo at the end of the Tour de France, in which he was in box 26, one hour and 47 minutes behind the champion, Jonas Vingegaard.

Urán: rest time with his family in Monaco

While getting ready to return to the competition, Urán has dedicated himself to spending time with his family in Monaco, something that he himself has taken it upon himself to document on his social networks.

If Rigo has been characterized by something, it is by his good humor, and no one is spared from that. Not even his daughter, Carlota, who is one year and five months old.

Urán published several stories on his Instagram account in which he is seen walking the streets of Monaco with Carlota and his wife, Michelle Durango.

At the beginning, the cyclist is seen carrying Carlota and taking her two dogs for a walk. Michelle goes behind recording him: “What a riot. It’s just that he loves the street,” she says.

Later, Rigo, still with Carlota in his arms, reveals how hard it is to be a father. “These 10 kilos are always weighing more every day, so I’m telling you that I already have a cramp in my hand,” he said. “She, as long as she’s around here…”, he assured.

Then the girl wanted to get off and walk, but neither Michelle nor Rigo would let her: “You don’t have shoes, my love,” they told her. Finally, the cyclist got tired and it was his wife who ended up carrying Carlota.

“There he gave me the girl, there I go with the girl. The women take the dog out, they carry the girl, they carry the bags…everything,” Michelle said in another story. And Rigo replied: “I’ve always said that women are berracas. Men are m…”.

“I’ve always said it. The man is weak. Well, me,” added the rider, to which Carlota laughed. And Rigo replied: “Put on chim… dad and he’ll see”…

The EF has yet to officially announce the roster for the last of the season’s Big Three.

SPORTS

