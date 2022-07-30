The Belgian Remco Evenepoel (Quick-Step) won the Clásica de San Sebastián this Saturday after riding nearly 45 kilometers alone. Evenepoel, 22, won the Basque event for the second time, three years after his first victory.

Frenchman Pavel Sivakov was in second place, nearly two minutes behind, ahead of Belgian Tiesj Benoot, more than two and a half minutes away.

Evenepoel, winner of Liège-Bastogne-Liège in April, had not raced since winning the Belgian time trial title on June 23.

The brilliant comeback of Remco Evenepoel

The young promise of cycling followed a concentration in height of three weeks, in the north of Italy, with the aim of preparing the Vuelta a España, his big goal for the second half of the season.

In the race through the Basque city, the riders who had competed in the Tour de France suffered from the fatigue of three weeks of competition. Among others, the Slovenian Tadej Pogacar, who fell behind on the climb to Jaizkibel with 63 kilometers to go, and the Frenchman David Gaudu.

Remco Evenepoel celebrates his victory in the San Sebastián classic.

Of those who were on the Tour, the one who finished best in San Sebastián was the Colombian Rigoberto Urán, who crossed the finish line in ninth place, more than four minutes behind Evenepoel.

Evenepoel broke the race in Erlaitz, the main difficulty of the route (4 km at more than 10%). Britain’s Simon Yates was at his wheel at first before being forced to let go, only to be overtaken by pursuers to finish sixth.

Classification of the 42nd edition of the Clásica de San Sebastián

1. Remco Evenepoel (BEL/Quick-Step), the 224.8 km in 5:31:44. (average: 40.6 km/h)

2. Pavel Sivakov (FRA/INE) at 1:58.

3. Tiesj Benoot (BEL/JUM) 2:31.

4. Bauke Mollema (NED/TRE) 3:11.

5. Carlos Rodríguez (ESP/INE) 3:11.

6. Simon Yates (GBR/BIK) 3:18.

7. Toms Skujins (LAT/TRE) 4:09.

8. Mattias Skjelmose (DEN/TRE) 4:09.

9. Rigoberto Uran (COL/EF1) 4:09.

10. Lorenzo Rota (ITA/INT) 4:09.

