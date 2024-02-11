Rigoberto Uranthe Colombian cyclist, was one of the stars who participated throughout the week in the Tour Colombia 2-1 that ended this Sunday in Bogotá.

Rigo toured the roads to the delight of all his fans who were very attentive to his performances.

The one from Urrao finished in fourth place, 50 seconds behind. He didn't come with many expectations. It was help for Richard Carapaz and Esteban Chaves in the EF,

and he accomplished that.

His consistency helped him finish in fourth place overall and he was only 24 seconds behind Jhonatan Caicedo's third place. Good race.

Rigo announces his departure

However, the time for which their followers will be able to enjoy their races is shortened. The rider announced that he is approaching the end of his professional career.

On previous occasions, Rigo has said that he will leave after the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. But now, according to his statements, everything seems decided.

In an interview published by the EF Education team, Rigo made the announcement. “The moment has come… At this moment I feel calm, but it is also very scary. Many years. Cycling has given me everything, I'm almost 23 years old and my goal was to ride a bike, have a race calendar… It's something that makes you think and it takes a long time to make that decision because of the fears of what you are going to do. of your life,” said the cyclist.

Photo: See also Match of the heart: Batistuta and Totti, Sangiovanni and Morandi ... how many stars César Melgarejo / EL TIEMPO

Then, Rigo added: “There are times when you have to learn to make decisions. It is very difficult. I'm here, this year I get off the bike and every day you think about what to do the day after… One is never ready for a duel, but it is something that has to be faced. It is not a decision I make alone.”

SPORTS

More sports news