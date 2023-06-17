Rigoberto Urán, great Tour of Switzerland, rises like foam in the general classification

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Rigoberto Urán
Javier Lizon. efe
Rigoberto Urán
The seventh stage was held this Saturday over 183 kilometers.
The Colombian cyclist Rigoberto Urán climbed to seventh position in the general classification of the Tour of Switzerland, after the seventh stage played this Saturday between Tübach and Weinfelden, of 183 kilometers, won by Remco Evenepoelwhile Mattias Skjelmose retained the lead.
Evenepoel, in a tribute to Gino Madera cyclist who died in the race, jumped for partial victory 10 km from the finish and after the times had been frozen 25 km from the finish line, by determination of the organization of the race.
many withdrawals
This Saturday morning, a minute of silence was observed again between the peloton and the spectators present in Tübach, a small town in the canton of Saint-Gallen that hosts a stage of the test for the first time.
The release of a pigeon, just before the start, was added to the acts of homage to the Swiss runner. Despite the withdrawal of three teams (Bahrainthe runner’s equipment, as well as the Tudor and the Intermatché-Circus)the organizers decided to continue the test “in agreement with the family of the runner”.
“After consultation with our riders and staff, we have decided to withdraw from the Tour of Switzerland. Our priority is to respect the physical health of our riders,” the Belgian Intermarché said on Twitter.
This Sunday the race ends with a 31 km time trial.
