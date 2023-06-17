Saturday, June 17, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Rigoberto Urán, great Tour of Switzerland, rises like foam in the general classification

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 17, 2023
in Sports
0
Rigoberto Urán, great Tour of Switzerland, rises like foam in the general classification


close

Rigoberto Urán

Rigoberto Urán

Photo:

Javier Lizon. efe

Rigoberto Urán

The seventh stage was held this Saturday over 183 kilometers.

The Colombian cyclist Rigoberto Urán climbed to seventh position in the general classification of the Tour of Switzerland, after the seventh stage played this Saturday between Tübach and Weinfelden, of 183 kilometers, won by Remco Evenepoelwhile Mattias Skjelmose retained the lead.

Evenepoel, in a tribute to Gino Madera cyclist who died in the race, jumped for partial victory 10 km from the finish and after the times had been frozen 25 km from the finish line, by determination of the organization of the race.
(Gerard Piqué, exhausted and stressed by his children’s vacations, away from Shakira) (Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía: hard blow, the announcement that is not surprising)

See also  Tudor: "We download and slow, but out of a hundred games like this you lose one"

many withdrawals

This Saturday morning, a minute of silence was observed again between the peloton and the spectators present in Tübach, a small town in the canton of Saint-Gallen that hosts a stage of the test for the first time.

The release of a pigeon, just before the start, was added to the acts of homage to the Swiss runner. Despite the withdrawal of three teams (Bahrainthe runner’s equipment, as well as the Tudor and the Intermatché-Circus)the organizers decided to continue the test “in agreement with the family of the runner”.

“After consultation with our riders and staff, we have decided to withdraw from the Tour of Switzerland. Our priority is to respect the physical health of our riders,” the Belgian Intermarché said on Twitter.

This Sunday the race ends with a 31 km time trial.
(Shakira exploded: reveals intimacies of Gerard Piqué and the tax trial)

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Rigoberto #Urán #great #Tour #Switzerland #rises #foam #general #classification

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Breakfast, 5 false myths to dispel

Breakfast, 5 false myths to dispel

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result