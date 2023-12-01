The Colombian cyclist Rigoberto Uran He has proven to be very skilled not only in competitions but in the business world, where he is very prominent with his successful businesses.

Today Rigo is a sensation in the country due to the boost given to him by the broadcast of his novel ‘Rigo’ on the RCN channel, where the most important moments of his life and career are narrated.

Rigo’s businesses

But off the road and off the screen, Rigo has another successful side that he has taken full advantage of, along with his wife. Michelle Durango.

There are several brands that the rider has promoted, such as the sale of bicycles and sporting goods or the sale of coffee.

According to an article in Forbes magazine, Rigo has generated more than 300 jobs with his businesses.

“Since I was very little I have liked to work, I love business, and since we started GO RIGO GO! together with my wife we ​​have not stopped dreaming, we have created many brands and new projects,” says Rigo in Forbes Colombia.



Go Rigo GO reported revenues of $42,328 million for 2022, according to Confecámaras, as reported by the magazine.

Coffee has been another of the products that the rider has promoted with the ‘El café de Rigo’ chain of coffee shops, which is present in Bogotá, Cali, Montería, Medellín, Llanogrande, Pereira and Miami.

He also opened ‘La Finca de Rigo’, a restaurant to share with the family, with unique experiences such as La Granja and a BMX track.

Also opened this year ‘Rude by Rigo’a luxury gastronomic proposal in Rionegro, Antioquia.

“This year 2023 has not been easy at all, but we have to always look to the future and with positive thinking, I love my country, I believe in it, and I will continue to bet on it,” Rigo told Forbes.

Without a doubt, it is a successful facet that has led him to be one of the most influential athletes in the world of the Colombian market, with a broad portfolio and new ideas that do not stop.

