The Colombia selection is preparing for its first match in the 2024 Copa América against Paraguay for the first date of group D and fans are also getting ready to see the debut of the only team that arrives at the tournament undefeated.

Soccer fever has been going on since long before the Copa América began. Even the Colombia selection released a song with the reggaeton player Ryan Castro to turn on the preview in the country. Even Luis Díaz and Juan Fernando Quintero sing in this one.

Visits from notable people in the country are normal before an international event. Also recently, before starting the pre-Cup concentration, Luis Díaz and Daniel Muñoz attended a concert by the Colombian singer Feid in which J Balvin was also present.

Feid and J Balvin with players from the Colombian National Team Photo:Weather – Copa América Share

‘Rigo”s visit to the concentration

However, this time it was not a famous singer involved in a visit to the Colombian National Team. Hours before Colombia’s first game in the international event, one of the country’s most important athletes stopped by to greet the players on the team.

Rigoberto Urán, cyclist and winner of the Giro d’Italia, took advantage of his presence in Houston to visit the concentration of the tricolor team. “It’s always good to see you,” says the publication that accompanies the photo of the cyclist next to Luis Díaz, James Rodíguez, Juan Fernando Quintero, Camilo Vargas, Daniel Muñoz and David Ospina.

Colombia plays at 5 pm against Paraguay at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. This time, the team will look for a victory that will allow it to continue with its undefeated record and, in addition, that will give it confidence in the face of qualifying for the quarterfinals.

The atmosphere within hours of the debut

In the ‘x’ account of the Copa América, as part of the run-up to this afternoon’s match, a video was published that attests to the good atmosphere that exists in the concentration before the official debut of the Colombian National Team.

In this publication, Juan Fernando Quintero and Luis Díaz sing their part of the official song of the National Team that they have together with Ryan Castro. Between laughter and with the tricolor uniform, Colombia is having a good time as a team.