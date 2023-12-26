Rigoberto Urán has had a particular end of the year due to the impact of the novel that portrays his life and sports career, 'Rigo' on the RCN channel.

Rigoberto Urán spends the end of the year festivities with his family, very attached to his wife Michelle Durangowhich is his permanent company.

It was precisely she who told new details about the life of the Urrao rider, and it has to do with how they spend the festivities.

Time of sacrifices

Michelle revealed that for even a professional cyclist like Rigo, this time is special and involves a lot of sacrifice, because training increases due to to the proximity in the following season and the competitions that lie ahead.

“Always as a family, we don't like to have big parties, but the most important thing is to be together and what happens is that nobody knows and the cyclists, this is one of the great efforts they make, because in December it is They have to be training a lot,” said Michelle Durango in an interview with the RCN channel.

For his part, Rigoberto expressed that he will soon be visiting his homeland, despite his training schedule. “We are working hard, I believe that in January we will return to Urrao,” said Rigo.

2023 brings a demanding calendar for Rigo, in which he has his sights set on qualifying for the next Olympic Games in Paris 2024, an event that could also coincide with his professional retirement, as he himself has commented.

