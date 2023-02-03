Rigoberto Urán, explosive: “We don’t have a good cyclist”

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Rigoberto Urán
Javier Lizon. efe
Rigoberto Urán
The cyclist, who does not contest the Nationals, went with everything.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
while in Bucaramanga Cycling Nationals are held, Rigoberto Urán delivered some explosive statements in which he criticizes the current situation of pedaling in the country.
Urán, who is not in the Nationals, since he is recovering from a respiratory virus that affected him in recent days, left with everything.
(Piqué: Colombian comment on the photo with Clara Chía is the most popular of all)
(Vinicius receives a criminal kick that lands him in jail, video)
“The reality is that we don’t have a good cyclist in Colombia,” said Urán, winner of a stage in the Back to Spain of 2022.
And he added: “There is nothing. The last thing that was called Sergio Higuita, Daniel Martinez and (Santiago) Buitrago. There is nothing. I don’t know what’s going on.”
The EF team rider warned that quality is lacking here and that those who go to Europe can’t stand it.
“Many cyclists have left for Europe, but they can’t last one or two years. I have had the opportunity to take several and they do not adapt and return them ”, he specified to Telemedellín.
“They continue to work, but they can’t stand it. It is something that worries and at this time there is no one to replace us, ”she said.
The runner-up of Tour de France of 2017 he has always been critical of the current situation of Colombian cycling and once he returned to the charge. (Boca fan, trapped in wires of La Bombonera: sensitive images)
Sports
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Rigoberto #Urán #explosive #dont #good #cyclist
Leave a Reply