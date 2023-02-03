Friday, February 3, 2023
Rigoberto Urán, explosive: “We don’t have a good cyclist”

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 3, 2023
in Sports
0


close

Rigoberto Urán

Rigoberto Urán

Photo:

Javier Lizon. efe

Rigoberto Urán

The cyclist, who does not contest the Nationals, went with everything.

while in Bucaramanga Cycling Nationals are held, Rigoberto Urán delivered some explosive statements in which he criticizes the current situation of pedaling in the country.

Urán, who is not in the Nationals, since he is recovering from a respiratory virus that affected him in recent days, left with everything.

“The reality is that we don’t have a good cyclist in Colombia,” said Urán, winner of a stage in the Back to Spain of 2022.

And he added: “There is nothing. The last thing that was called Sergio Higuita, Daniel Martinez and (Santiago) Buitrago. There is nothing. I don’t know what’s going on.”

The EF team rider warned that quality is lacking here and that those who go to Europe can’t stand it.

“Many cyclists have left for Europe, but they can’t last one or two years. I have had the opportunity to take several and they do not adapt and return them ”, he specified to Telemedellín.

“They continue to work, but they can’t stand it. It is something that worries and at this time there is no one to replace us, ”she said.

The runner-up of Tour de France of 2017 he has always been critical of the current situation of Colombian cycling and once he returned to the charge. (Boca fan, trapped in wires of La Bombonera: sensitive images)

Sports

