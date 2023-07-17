Rigoberto Uránfrom the EF team , assured that he will continue in search of a stage victory in the Tour de France 2023after this Sunday’s attempt on matchday 15 of the competition, which Wout Poels won.

“This Tour is being very exhausting and complicated. Let’s see how we are to try it. Several of us have the responsibility and I will do it, I assume it,” said Urán after suffering a fall 42 kilometers from the arrival of the last stage.

And this Monday, in the middle of the day of rest, ‘Rigo’ showed that he is not alone in his fight in France.

‘Rigo’ is not alone in the Tour de France

Through his social networks, Urán revealed that on the rest day he took the opportunity to take a breath in the midst of the chaos that the Tour de France has represented for all Colombian cyclists.

The man from Urrao published an emotional photo in which the cyclist is seen walking hand in hand with his wife, his daughter and two dogs.

“Family day in the Tour de France,” he said.

Rigoberto Urán’s fight in the Tour

Rigoberto Urán, in his presentation.

Although from the beginning he assumed the role of gregarious, Urán has not kept his ambition in the Tour de France.

On stage 15, he ended up starting 15th after the crash. And although the options in general are already remote, Urán is still hoping for a stage win.

Before this Tuesday’s stage, Urán is placed 78th, two hours, 59 minutes and 52 seconds behind Jonas Vingegaard, the leader.

