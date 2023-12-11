You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Rigoberto Urán.
The rider is a sensation these days as a result of his novel.
Rigoberto Uran It continues to be on the lips of Colombians as a result of the success of the RCN channel novel that recounts the most important events in the life and career of the Colombian cyclist.
Fans are not only interested in knowing what happens in each chapter of the production, but also the details of the cyclist's real life. He himself has been in charge of revealing unpublished images of his beginnings in cycling and of his close and family circle.
Rigo's coach
In a proposal on the RCN Channel networks, Rigo's real-life coach was compared, Jose Laverdewith its counterpart in the production, and the photo generated a large number of reactions among the followers of the novel and the cyclist.
In the photo you can see the differences and similarities between the coach and the character that recreates him in the series.
Thus, the production continues to generate impact among viewers who follow chapter by chapter, and the details of the life of the renowned cyclist are not lost.
