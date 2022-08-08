As usual, Rigoberto Urán has been clear and direct. The Colombian rider from the EF team spoke about the present and about football, not only personally, but about cycling in general.

Urán, who this year has not had the pedal stroke of other seasons, hopes that the good results that have eluded him will come in the Vuelta a España.

(Luis Díaz, Mané and the sablazo of former English player: ‘It will be a Liverpool mistake’)

(The most absurd own goal in the world? See the unusual ‘carom’ that is trending)

hard and direct

“Now I feel good after this cycle of races. Despite everything, I think this has been a normal year for me. I had several falls, but, luckily, I didn’t do much damage. It’s been a normal year for me and that’s already positive”, said Urán.

On the moment of the Colombian cyclists, the 35-year-old rider issued his concept, critical and head-on.

“We were up. Before we always had people on the podium with Chaves, Miguel Ángel, myself… there were many podiums. Also with Gaviria, who fought in the packs. But these last two years have not been good, ”he told the Marca newspaper.

Urán warned that there is a future, that important runners are coming, but that there is a gap in the generation behind them.

“Yes, Higuita, Daniel Felipe, Buitrago are coming… but there aren’t many good guys from behind. I think we have a problem and that is that the method we used to have no longer works. Currently, the cyclist is required to be very skilled. You have to know how to handle the bike very well. He is a more aggressive rider. From kilometer zero they are already attacking each other. It’s not enough just to go well in the mountains and defend yourself in the rest, you have to be a very complete cyclist”, he said.

He referred to the present era dominated by Tadej Pogacar, Jonas Vingegaard, Remco Evenepoel and Wout van Aert himself.



“They run everywhere and do everything well. They are, as he said, very skilled with the bicycle. They are not afraid to stick a milk. Right now you have to run without fear that you can fall, ”she pointed out.

“Now young people are winning important things sooner. They arrive at the age of 20 and win the Tour. They are crazy (laughs). In my time, the crashes of my generation were slower and almost peaked around the age of 28. But now we are seeing the trend that young people win earlier and earlier, almost when they reach professionals, ”he pointed out.

Uran for a while

He will be in the Vuelta a España, which will start on August 19, and he wants to put in a good performance.



“I am really looking forward to it starting. I have seen the tour. It has interesting stages: 9, 10, the start in the Netherlands… It is a tough race with a high level. In addition, today all races are important because of the points issue. After the Tour and the Clásica de San Sebastián I stayed in Europe to be able to face this Vuelta in great condition. For me, these days are key to recovering well and facing the start of the Spanish round in the best possible way”, he assured.

He is already a veteran runner, but notes that he still enjoys being a cyclist, riding a bike and competing.

“I am a typical cyclist, who enjoys the bike, family, friends…. I have learned to live with accidents and ugly things. Everything that comes right now, from now on, is profit for me. The luck that I have is that my family likes to come to Europe during the months that there is competition. That helps me and that’s the important thing. I really enjoy what I do. I keep working hard to be there. At the moment I enjoy a lot. I’ll be here as long as I’m doing it. Cycling is my life and my passion”, she sentenced.

Sports