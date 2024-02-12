Rigoberto Urana historic Colombian cyclist, announced this Sunday that he is 'hanging up his bike' after finishing the 2024 season, a year he began participating in the Colombia Tour and ranked fourth.

In an interview published by his team, the EF Education, Rigo announced: “There are times when you have to learn to make decisions. It is very difficult. I'm here, This year I get off the bike and every day you think about what to do the day after… One is never ready for a duel, but it is something that must be faced. It is not a decision I make alone.”

Meanwhile, Rigo will continue his successful career as a businessman and, in an interview with RCN, he told other reflections on his life.

One of the moments that was remembered was a scene from the bionovela 'Rigo' about the death of his father, Don Rigo, at the hands of armed groups. The event occurred in August 2001 and was portrayed in that series, moving Colombians who follow the athlete's life.

Urán, in the interview with RCN, saw the scene from the novel again, to the point of crying for the shocking moment that marked his career when he was a child.

In the dialogue with that medium, Urán reaffirmed that this is definitely his last year in cycling. “It's the first time I've really said it,” he added.

Regarding the memory of his father, 'Don Rigo', the national sports idol said that he fulfilled all his successes throughout these years. “The goal was to pay the mortgage. “It was to improve the lifestyle of my sister, my mother and myself.”he said.

He added: “I think I delivered. Many people will say that he missed a big one and that he deserved a big one. What I did, what I gained and what I lost was what had to happen. I fought to be the best. I feel proud of what I did. “My family and my dad, wherever he is, he’s probably proud.”

