Rigoberto Uran He has won the hearts of Colombians for being one of the most charismatic athletes and for his peculiar way of speaking, without filters.. For this reason, the RCN Channel decided to make a series telling his story that is currently broadcast on Colombian TV.

Rigo, one of the most important cyclists in the country, who was runner-up in the Italy spin in 2013 and Tour de France In 2017, he announced his retirement date.

Rigo is a member of the American EF Education-EasyPost team in the UCI WorldTeam category. He previously competed for teams such as Caisse d’Epargne, Sky and Omega Pharma-Quick Step.

Rigo’s retirement

Rigo was visiting the football club training this week National Athletic. It was a motivating visit for the purslane team staff, facing their season goals.

Urán, an expert in fighting and winning with pure pedal power, was able to share a few moments with the professional team.

“You are an example for all these fools… Thanks to what you have done for the sport,” Rigo, who was accompanied by his family, told them.

But in the middle of his visit to the club’s sports headquarters, Rigo slipped the date of his professional retirement.

It was when the soccer player Dorlan Pabón asked him directly how long he wanted to give up the bicycle and Rigo confessed:

“I’m going to give it until next year, let’s go to the Olympics and bye”responded the 36-year-old rider.

His most notable achievements as an athlete have been the silver medal at the 2012 London Olympic Games in the road cycling event, and second position in the 2013 and 2014 Giro d’Italia, as well as in the 2017 Tour de France.

Rigo debuted as a professional in 2006 with the Italian team Team Tenax. In 2007 he raced in the Unibet.com, ProTour category. In November 2007 he signed for the ProTour category Caisse d’Epargne with a two-year contract.

In 2009 Rigo participated for the first time in the Tour de France, occupying position 52, 01:20:20 behind the winner of the tour. In 2010, his signing for Sky Procycling, a ProTour category, was announced. In 2014 he arrived as leader of his new Omega Pharma-Quick Step team.

Later, the American team Cannondale-Garmin announces the signing of the Antioquian rider for the 2016 season to be the team leader in the Giro d’Italia.

