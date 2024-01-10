You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
You already have an account linked to EL TIEMPO, please log in with it and don't miss out on all the benefits we have for you.
Rigo's father died when he was 14 years old.
Instagram @rigobertouran
Rigo's father died when he was 14 years old.
List the team roster for the first race of the year.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
Rigoberto Uran He has had an arduous preparation to face the challenges of 2024 and on the agenda he already has the first test he will face.
Rigo is part of the EF Educationwhich this Wednesday revealed the list of riders to ride the Tour Colombia, which will be held between February 6 and 11.
Urán will face 2024 in what will surely be his last year as a professional rider and in which his great challenge will be the Paris Olympic Games.
Next to Rigo will be the also Colombian Esteban Chavesthe country's current national road champion.
The Ecuadorian is also on the payroll Richard Carapaz, who will compete for the fourth time in this test. Jefferson Cepeda, another Ecuadorian, joins the team.
The team is complemented by Andrey Amadorfrom Costa Rica and debutant in the Colombia Tour, and Andrea Piccolo, from Italy.
Urán has won three stages of the Tour Colombia: the team time trial (2019 and 2020) and the fifth stage of the 2018 edition.
SPORTS
More sports news
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Rigoberto #Urán #commands #Education #Colombia #Tour
Leave a Reply