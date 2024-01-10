Rigoberto Uran He has had an arduous preparation to face the challenges of 2024 and on the agenda he already has the first test he will face.

Rigo is part of the EF Educationwhich this Wednesday revealed the list of riders to ride the Tour Colombia, which will be held between February 6 and 11.

Urán will face 2024 in what will surely be his last year as a professional rider and in which his great challenge will be the Paris Olympic Games.

Next to Rigo will be the also Colombian Esteban Chavesthe country's current national road champion.

The Ecuadorian is also on the payroll Richard Carapaz, who will compete for the fourth time in this test. Jefferson Cepeda, another Ecuadorian, joins the team.

The team is complemented by Andrey Amadorfrom Costa Rica and debutant in the Colombia Tour, and Andrea Piccolo, from Italy.

Urán has won three stages of the Tour Colombia: the team time trial (2019 and 2020) and the fifth stage of the 2018 edition.

