The Colombian runner of the EF teamRigoberto Urán, He is already getting ready for next season, which will be his last as a cyclist in the peloton.

Urán announced his retirement. He said that in 2024 he will take his last pedal strokes and that he will get off the bike.

hard and clear

The veteran runner is a character loved by Colombians, not only for what he has done in the sport, but because he is an example of life, of getting ahead.

The production, which is a success on Colombian television and which narrates the life of ‘Rigo’, as he is known, arouses more and more interest from the public.

The rider spoke about several topics with Antena 2, among them, how difficult it has been to keep up with young riders.

“People only look at the watts, no one talks to their colleagues because they go full speed from the first kilometer. Nobody talks, there is a lot of stress. Evolution has made it roll faster and faster,” she said in the interview.

Because?

And he added: “There is no body that can last like this for many years. There will be exceptions, but it will be rare to see runners who spend 32 years competing as professionals.”

In a cordial manner, and with the rudeness that he is known for, which has made him ‘famous’, Urán spoke about the differences in cycling today.

Photo: Archive EL TIEMPO and Efe

“Something that has changed is that respect was lost because now the leaders are 20 years old, the hierarchies have been modified. There is no general leader, one appears every two years,” he said.

“In my time, when I was 20, if you got too close to Cipollini or another star, they sent you to hell. Now a 20-year-old boy has a chance of winning the Tour. I have seen a legend like Chris Froome receiving an elbow from a young man from a small team. When I started, if you did that, you knew where you were going to end up,” she said.

