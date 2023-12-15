The Colombian cyclist Rigoberto Uran He does not change himself for anyone at this time in which his life story reaches Colombian homes in the soap opera on the RCN channel.

Rigo is inspired by everything that has happened and the reaction of Colombians with the production that narrates his life and his sports career.

This Friday, Rigo met at one of his stores in Bogotá to share a dinner with the cast of the novel.

Rigo, who also received a visit from fans who wanted to get to know him up close, spoke of the gratitude he feels for the series that chronicles his life and for the professionalism of the cast that brings this story to life, as Ana María Estupiñán and Juan Pablo Urrego.

“Because there is nothing more beautiful than feeling gratitude, because shared happiness is better. What a blast! Seriously, knowing that so many people are feeling inspired by this story makes our hearts full and it would not have been possible without this better team said, GREAT TEAM 20/10,” Rigo wrote on his Instagram account along with a video in which he gave his sincere words to the cast.

SPORTS

More sports news