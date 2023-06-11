Rigoberto Urán broke it: best Colombian at the start of the Tour of Switzerland

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Stefan Kung is the first leader, after defeating Remco Evenepoel.
Rigoberto Urán got off to a good start in back to switzerland, which started this Sunday with a 12.7 kilometer individual time trial stage, which was won by Stefan Kungfirst leader.
Urán was the best Colombian on the day, as he finished in the 35th box, 44 seconds behind the winner.
defeated Evenepoel
Kung broke the clock and with a time of 13 minutes 31 seconds he was the best on the first day of competition, leaving Remco Evenepoel in the second box and a difference of six seconds.
Third in the stage was wout van aertwho gave up 10 seconds at the finish line with Kung.
Sergio Higuita was 77, one minute behind the first on the day, while Harold Tejada lost 1 min 04 seconds.
This Monday, the second stage, Beromünster and Nottwil, 173 kilometers long, and three mountain prizes, all of them in the third category.
Classification
stage and overall
1. Stefan Kung 13 min 31 sec
2. Remco Evenepoel at 6 seconds
3. Wout van Aert at 10 s
4. Magnus Sheffield 11s away
10. Juan Ayuso at 25 seconds
35. Rigoberto Urán at 44 s
77. Sergio Higuita at 1 min 00 s
91. Harold Tejada at 1 min 04 s
