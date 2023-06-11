Monday, June 12, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Rigoberto Urán broke it: best Colombian at the start of the Tour of Switzerland

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 11, 2023
in Sports
0
Rigoberto Urán broke it: best Colombian at the start of the Tour of Switzerland


close

Rigoberto Urán

Rigoberto Urán.

Rigoberto Urán.

Stefan Kung is the first leader, after defeating Remco Evenepoel.

Rigoberto Urán got off to a good start in back to switzerland, which started this Sunday with a 12.7 kilometer individual time trial stage, which was won by Stefan Kungfirst leader.

Urán was the best Colombian on the day, as he finished in the 35th box, 44 seconds behind the winner.

See also  F1 | Tost: "AlphaTauri will not be sold. Unfounded rumors"

(Egan Bernal, the best Colombian in the Dauphiné, Jonas Vingegaard, champion)
(Piqué: the ‘bombshell’ he released when he was told about Lewis Hamilton and Shakira)

defeated Evenepoel

Kung broke the clock and with a time of 13 minutes 31 seconds he was the best on the first day of competition, leaving Remco Evenepoel in the second box and a difference of six seconds.

Third in the stage was wout van aertwho gave up 10 seconds at the finish line with Kung.

Sergio Higuita was 77, one minute behind the first on the day, while Harold Tejada lost 1 min 04 seconds.

This Monday, the second stage, Beromünster and Nottwil, 173 kilometers long, and three mountain prizes, all of them in the third category.

Classification

stage and overall
1. Stefan Kung 13 min 31 sec
2. Remco Evenepoel at 6 seconds
3. Wout van Aert at 10 s
4. Magnus Sheffield 11s away
10. Juan Ayuso at 25 seconds
35. Rigoberto Urán at 44 s
77. Sergio Higuita at 1 min 00 s
91. Harold Tejada at 1 min 04 s

See also  Max and Lady, there is a "titulo" at stake. But in the final against Inter he will have to do more

(Egan Bernal: the reasons for the Ineos team to run the Tour de France)

Sports

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Rigoberto #Urán #broke #Colombian #start #Tour #Switzerland

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
‘Gato’ Cuba surprises after dedicating heartbreak song to Ale Venturo: “Your memory does not go away”

'Gato' Cuba surprises after dedicating heartbreak song to Ale Venturo: "Your memory does not go away"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result