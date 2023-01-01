Rigoberto Urán and the photo that gives him away: who did he wake up with in bed?

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Rigoberto Urán
Javier Lizon. efe
Rigoberto Urán
The Colombian prepares a new season.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
January 1, 2023, 12:19 PM
The Colombian cyclist Rigoberto Urán is ready to face his 17th season in the pedaling of Europe in search of more victories with the EF.
Urán, who closed 2022 with a stage victory in the Back to Spainwill continue to be linked to EF, which for this season will have the Ecuadorian Richard Carapaz as head of ranks.
(Chelsea prepares the first bombshell of the season: what a millionaire!)
(Piqué: seer predicts that he will have a bad 2023, what awaits him)
The Antioquia cyclist, everything indicates, that he will go to the Tour de Francetheir main objective, accompany Carapaz, both looking to fight for the general in that race.
Rigoberto Urán has 15 wins in his European career and is the Colombian who has started the most times in the big three, Italy spinTour de France and Tour of Spain: 22.
a family man
He is recognized for his family union and the night of December 31 was no exception, as he spent it with his family.
In his social networks he uploaded a photo with his wife, Michelle, and their children, in the house near Medellin.
It is not yet known what Urán’s first competition will be this year, but it is clear that, as always, he will go for wins.
(Pelé: Santos complies with his will and makes a decision with the number 10 shirt) (Cristiano Ronaldo: this is Al Nassr, the exotic club that hired him)
Sports
January 1, 2023, 12:19 PM
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Rigoberto #Urán #photo #wake #bed
Leave a Reply