Tuesday, January 3, 2023
Rigoberto Urán and the photo that gives him away: who did he wake up with in bed?

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 1, 2023
in Sports
Rigoberto Urán

Rigoberto Urán

Photo:

Javier Lizon. efe

Rigoberto Urán

The Colombian prepares a new season.

The Colombian cyclist Rigoberto Urán is ready to face his 17th season in the pedaling of Europe in search of more victories with the EF.

Urán, who closed 2022 with a stage victory in the Back to Spainwill continue to be linked to EF, which for this season will have the Ecuadorian Richard Carapaz as head of ranks.

(Chelsea prepares the first bombshell of the season: what a millionaire!)
(Piqué: seer predicts that he will have a bad 2023, what awaits him)

The Antioquia cyclist, everything indicates, that he will go to the Tour de Francetheir main objective, accompany Carapaz, both looking to fight for the general in that race.

Rigoberto Urán has 15 wins in his European career and is the Colombian who has started the most times in the big three, Italy spinTour de France and Tour of Spain: 22.

a family man

He is recognized for his family union and the night of December 31 was no exception, as he spent it with his family.

In his social networks he uploaded a photo with his wife, Michelle, and their children, in the house near Medellin.

It is not yet known what Urán’s first competition will be this year, but it is clear that, as always, he will go for wins.
(Pelé: Santos complies with his will and makes a decision with the number 10 shirt) (Cristiano Ronaldo: this is Al Nassr, the exotic club that hired him)

Sports

keep going down
