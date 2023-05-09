Rigoberto Urán and Santiago Buitrago rise in the general classification of the Giro

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Italy spin.
Italy spin.
The day of this Tuesday was completed over 175 kilometers.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Aurelien Paret-Peintre won the fourth stage of the Italy spin, disputed this Tuesday between Venosa and Lake Laceno, 175 kilometers long, in which Remco Evenepoel he handed over the lead and the Colombians went up in the general classification. Andreas Eleknessund it’s the new pink shirt.
Evenepoel, wearing the pink jersey at the start of the day, gave up the prized garment to Leknessund, as he had already announced, but wasted no time on his main rival for the final victory, the Slovenian Cousin Roglic. Both crossed the finish line in the main group, some two minutes behind the breakaway duo.
(Shakira receives a ‘low blow’ for Piqué’s ‘dirty play’) (Lionel Messi’s father explodes at the news that the ’10’ would play in Saudi Arabia)
classifications
classifications
Stage
1. Aurelien Paret-Peintre 4 h 16 min 04 s
2. Andreas Eleknessund at 2 s
3. Toms Skujins at 57 s
4. Vincenzo Albanese mt
5. Nicola Conci at 1m in 02s
8. Damiano Caruso at 2 min 01 s
10. Aleksandr Vlasov mt
General
1. Andreas Eleknessund 14 h 35 min 44 s
2. Remco Evenepoel at 28 seconds
3. Aurelien Paret-Peintre at 30 s
4. Joao Almeida at 1 min 00 s
5. Primoz Roglic at 1 min 12 s
6. Geraint Thomas at 1 min 26 sec
7. Aleksandr Vlasov mt
8. Toms Skujins 1 min 29 sec
9. Tao Geoghegan 1 min 30 sec away
10. Jay Vine at 1 min 36 sec
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Rigoberto #Urán #Santiago #Buitrago #rise #general #classification #Giro
Leave a Reply