Rigoberto Urán and Santiago Buitrago rise in the general classification of the Giro

Aurelien Paret-Peintre won the fourth stage of the Italy spin, disputed this Tuesday between Venosa and Lake Laceno, 175 kilometers long, in which Remco Evenepoel he handed over the lead and the Colombians went up in the general classification. Andreas Eleknessund it’s the new pink shirt.

Evenepoel, wearing the pink jersey at the start of the day, gave up the prized garment to Leknessund, as he had already announced, but wasted no time on his main rival for the final victory, the Slovenian Cousin Roglic. Both crossed the finish line in the main group, some two minutes behind the breakaway duo.

classifications

Stage

1. Aurelien Paret-Peintre 4 h 16 min 04 s

2. Andreas Eleknessund at 2 s

3. Toms Skujins at 57 s

4. Vincenzo Albanese mt

5. Nicola Conci at 1m in 02s

8. Damiano Caruso at 2 min 01 s

10. Aleksandr Vlasov mt

General

1. Andreas Eleknessund 14 h 35 min 44 s

2. Remco Evenepoel at 28 seconds

3. Aurelien Paret-Peintre at 30 s

4. Joao Almeida at 1 min 00 s

5. Primoz Roglic at 1 min 12 s

6. Geraint Thomas at 1 min 26 sec

7. Aleksandr Vlasov mt

8. Toms Skujins 1 min 29 sec

9. Tao Geoghegan 1 min 30 sec away

10. Jay Vine at 1 min 36 sec