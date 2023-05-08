michael matthews won the third stage of the Italy spin, disputed this Monday between Vasto and Melfi, 216 kilometers long, in which the Belgian Remco Evenepoel kept the pink leader’s shirt and in which the Colombians Rigoberto Urán, Santiago Buitrago and Einer Rubio they went up overall.

In the last 40 kilometers there were two important ascents. In it Monticchio (6.3 km at 6.4 percent on average) and in Valico La Croce (2.6 km at 7.6 percent), which hurt some packers.

Matthews was intractable in a very tight arrival, disputed with a knife, in which he ended up raising his arms with a time of 5:01:41.

hard stage

Matthews (Canberra, 32 years old) narrowly beat the Danish Mads Pedersen (Trek Segafredo), whose team prepared the sprint with enormous effort and without a happy result. And third place for another Australian Kaden Groves (Alpecin Deceuninck).

A day marked by moments of rain, an initial break and nerves in a rising finish that put the sprinters in trouble. The pink jersey did not have a hard time maintaining the most desired item of clothing.

Evenepoel even shaved 3 seconds off Roglic in an intermediate sprint, thus slightly increasing the gap in the overall. Evenepoel remains firm with the pink jersey, but in the general disappears from the podium Filippo Ganna, with the Portuguese Joao Almeida and the Swiss Stefan Kung escorting the Belgian. Cousin Roglic He is 44 seconds behind the leader.

The stage included the initial adventure of two men from Corratec Selle Italia, the Serbian Veljko Stojnic and the Italian Alexander Konychev, escaped as soon as they left Vasto to face the first 170 flat km until they reached the Vulture Mountains.

The peloton was unfazed at the start, but after the 6-minute difference, the hunting operation was activated as the race approached the last third of the stage, the complicated part with two ascents.

In the first of them, the Valico dei Laghi di Monticchio (6.3 km at 6.4 percent), 37 from the finish line, the breakaway went down in history. Some suffered in the short but uncomfortable climb, such as Filippo Ganna, second overall, some sprinters, such as Mads Pedersen, were left behind. A first selection that was accentuated in the ascent to Valico la Croce (3.1 to 6.1).

big rise

The race was broken into two parts, and became emotional with a steep finish, with slopes suitable for “stage hunters”. In the intermediate sprint of Rapolla (Km 203), the leader Evenepoel and Roglic played the 3 bonus seconds, with a favorable result for the World champion, making it clear that he does not concede to the rivals or the crumbs.

The sprint teams were launching the race in the approach to the finish line, especially the Trek Segafredo for Pedersen, but on the finish line the figure of Matthews stood out, the first to launch the attack for victory.

The Australian was right and scored the 40th victory of his career, the first this season for a rider who belongs to the “club of the big three”, with victories in Tour, Giro and Vuelta.

Urán rose 10 boxes in the general classification, Butrago rose 19 and Rubio 47, in a single day.

This Tuesday the fourth stage will take the peloton of Venosa to Lake Lacene With a route of 175 km, the first day in the mountains that includes 3 second category passes: La Crocelle (13.5 km at 4.3), Valico di Monti Carruozzo (8.8 km at 4.9) and Colle Molella (9.7 km to 6.2), with the top 3 km from the finish line

classifications

Stage

1. Michael Matthews 5 h 01 min 41 sec

2. Mads Pedersen mt

3.Kaden Groves mt

4. Vincenzo Albanese mt

5. Stefano Oldani mt

7. Primoz Roglic mt

15. Remco Evenepoel mt

38. Einer Rubio mt.

40. Rigoberto Urán mt

General

1- Remco Evenepoel 10 h 18 min 07 s

2. Joao Almeida at 32 seconds

3. Primoz Roglic at 44 s

4. Stefan Kung at 46 seconds

5. Geraint Thomas at 58s

6. Alexsandr Vlasov mt

7. Tao Geoghegan 1 min 02 s

8.Michael Matthews mt

9. Jay Vine at 1 min 08s

10. Mads Pedersen at 1 min 18 sec

24. Rigoberto Urán at 1 min 57 s

38. Santiago Buitrago at 2 min 24 s

50. Einer Rubio at 3 min 07 s

147. Fernando Gaviria at 18 min 40 s

