Monday, May 15, 2023
Rigoberto Urán abandons the Giro d’Italia for health reasons: this is all that is known

May 15, 2023
in Sports
Rigoberto Urán abandons the Giro d’Italia for health reasons: this is all that is known


The Antioquian, the most experienced Colombian card, received the bad news this afternoon.

Rigoberto Urán, the most experienced Colombian cyclist in the 2023 Giro d’Italia, left the competition this Sunday, May 14, after testing positive for coronavirus.

‘Rigo’ gets off the Giro d’Italia

The EF team cyclist, who had just been the best Colombian in the individual time trial this Sunday, was diagnosed with covid-19 this afternoon.

According to the team, Urán reported symptoms after the daily shift ended.

Rigo, reported the EF, “He will leave the Giro and take this time to rest before returning to competitions”.

Until now, more details of the state of health of the man from Urrao are unknown.

The three remaining Colombians in the Giro d’Italia

With the departure of Urán, The Colombians Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain), Einer Rubio (Movistar) and Fernando Gaviria (Movistar) remain.

For now, after the first week, buitrago it remains as the best of the ‘beetles’. He is 18th overall, 5 min and 5 s behind the leader, Belgian Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-Quick Step).

Blond It is in position 24, at 7 min and 27 s. Gaviriaa card for sprint results, is located in box 138, 1 hour and 39 minutes from Evenepoel.

SPORTS

