Rigoberto Urán: a colleague asks for marriage on the Champs-Élysées

The Tour de France had a party on the Champs Elysées in Paris on Sunday and still with the hangover from the Danish title Jonas Vingegaard there were exciting moments.

After the celebration, honors the best cyclists of the 2022 edition, as several riders shared with their families or with their teammates.

(Egan Bernal could lose leadership in Ineos: hiring bomb)

(Piqué: unexpected reaction to hearing the boos and shouts of ‘Shakira!’)

Paris, the day the Tour ends, is a different city, as it dresses in yellow, the color worn by the leader and the champion.

Precisely, the EF team riderJonas Rutschtook advantage of the day to take a new step in his life.

Do they say yes?

Rutsch met his girlfriend, invited her to the center of the street in the Elysian Fields and with his squadmates as witnesses he knelt down and asked his girlfriend to marry him.

Of course, Rutsch’s colleagues immediately congratulated the couple, who did not indicate the day and time of their marriage.

The German rider completed his second Tour in 94th place and last year he finished in 55th place.

Rutsch is a colleague of the Colombians Rigoberto Uran, Esteban Chaves and Diego Camargo on that team.

The moment

(Luis Díaz would lose another teammate at Liverpool)

(Is Nairo Quintana the best Colombian in the history of the Tour de France?)

Sports