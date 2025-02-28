Rigoberta Bandini has released one of the new songs from his next studio album, JESUCRISTA SUPERSAR. I am old It is presented as a song full of a reflection on the passage of time And how to learn to live with adult life despite not knowing how to do it.

Thus, together with Stefano Maccarrone and Esteban Navarro as collaborators both in composition and productionthe interpreter again bets on an unbridled but intimate line. In this way, the electronic style, already common in the artist’s melodies, is mixed with pop and a letter loaded with meaning.

The theme, already available on all platforms, presents an insecure woman but with airs of greatness typical of a pop star. “I’m older a while ago, but The world gives me the same fear, as at nine years“, says the artist in her first stanzas.

I am old He becomes the single fourth of his second studio album. Previously, they have presented Kaimánwith which he acted at Benidorm Fest, Pamela Anderson either If I died tomorrow. Without Emabgo, we will have to wait until the beginning of his tour to be able to know all the details of this our work.

The tour JESUCRISTA SUPERSAR TOUR 2025 It will begin on May 31 at the iconic Santalucía Sevilla Fest. At the moment eight dates have been confirmed until July. Among these are their passage through Murcia, Bilbao, Zaragoza or Madrid