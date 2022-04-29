Rigoberta Bandini and Arde Bogotá are the groups that have been repeated the most in the mouths of those attending the first day of the Warm Up Estrella Levante. The group led by Paula Ribó, candidates to represent Eurovision with their hymn ‘Ay mama’, and the Cartagena band have been two of the most desired groups this Friday. Arde Bogotá, as ambassadors of the Region of Murcia, were in charge of opening the festival.

There was a great desire for music, to jump, dance and sing without masks, although with caution on the part of some. The first thing to do as soon as you arrive, once you have taken the required posture photo with the different promotional posters: look for lost friends in the crowd, order a good cold beer to withstand the heat and enjoy songs like ‘I want to marry you ‘ or ‘Cariño’ of the people of Cartagena.