Colombian cyclist Rigoberto Urán He has become one of the most beloved cyclists in the country. His charisma and fun way of talking about him in the media has earned him several followers who see him as an inspiration in their lives.

Furthermore, the novel 'Rigo'which tells a large part of his life – from when he started taking his first steps in Urrao, until he reached the best races in the world – has made his fame skyrocket even more.

There are thousands of fans who follow each chapter of the novel that is transmitted by RCN and that they do not miss a single detail of the life of 'Toro', who could have an important opportunity after retirement.

Rigo He has made it clear that 2024 would be his last year as a professional; stop him, win with a medal in the Olympic Games of Paris would culminate a successful stage in Colombian and international cycling.

However, after hanging up his bike, he would have no shortage of proposals to continue being associated with cycling. A friend of his wants him in an important project that begins in 2024.

The narrator Mario Sabato left a few days ago ESPN and signed with RCN, to start a new project broadcasting various cycling races. In an interview that he gave in recent days, he confessed that his idea is to do the best races in the world alongside Rigo.

“They know that the name 'Rigo' is associated with RCN because of the novel and 'Toro' will obviously be there one day who can accompany us with all his knowledge and with everything he knows,” he explained.

Although it is not known if there has already been a rapprochement between the channel and the Colombian cyclist, it is a door that opens for Rigoberto when he retires. In fact, at the time he already shared a microphone with the Argentine journalist on ESPN.

