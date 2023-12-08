Rigo, the soap opera about the life of Colombian cyclist Rigoberto Urán, has been one of the great successes of 2023. The protagonist’s witticisms and self-confidence have generated very good reactions among the audience.

The series, with scripts by César Augusto Betancur ‘Pucheros’, based on the book of the same name, written by Andrés López, is broadcast on the RCN channel and the Prime Video platform.

Although many of the stories in the novel are real events, others are part of fiction, among them, several of the characters do not exist in the life of the rider born in Urrao.

What demands did Rigo make for the scripts of the novel?



How much did Urán allow to be told about his life in the novel? In an interview with Vea magazine, ‘Pucheros’ was asked if the cyclist had made any demands about what things could be included in the scripts and what could not.

Betancur had already written another novel of this type, La Selección, which told the story of the players of the team led by Francisco Maturana and that generated a revolution in Colombian soccer in the late 80s and early 90s.

“(The National Team) told the lives of five footballers, with them I had to do the exercise of sitting down and exploring their personal, love, and family lives and with several of them I found that. (They told me) this thing that happened at such a time (don’t tell it) and one accepts it and one accepts it and they are happy…”, said ‘Pucheros’.

On the other hand, in the case of Urán, the librettist assured that there were no demands. “Rigo did not point out anything, he did not emphasize anything and everything I asked him he answered, as did his wife. Everything I proposed that he was going to do (in the scripts) she accepted… without any problem…”revealed.

Betancur believes that Urán did not read the scripts of the novel when they were ready.

“When there is a book, it is based on the book, the work is done to talk with the protagonist, with the wife, with the people close to him and in this project it was no exception… The librettist in charge has the power to invent what wants and needs in order to make a more complete product… Andrés López read the scripts and accompanied the process… I imagine Rigo would read the first chapter… I can’t imagine Rigo reading scripts…”, he insisted.

