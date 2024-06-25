The Colombian received a hard emotional blow in the last hours Rigoberto Urán, who was not included by his EF Pro Cycling team for the Tour de France which will begin this Saturday, June 29.

The 37-year-old cyclist will not be able to fulfill his dream of retiring in the most important cycling race in the world, after repeatedly insisting that he was going to leave the bike in Paris.

Frustrated dream for Rigo

“The idea is to return. We don’t know what the season is going to be, whether to be in the Tour“That’s for the team to decide, and hopefully in the Olympics, which is the last race,” he said in 2023. Rigo when asked about the possibility of withdrawal.

Rigoberto He has made it clear that his idea is to leave cycling before it leaves him. The decision to abandon professional cycling has already been made with the family, but now his plans must change.

“The time has come… At this moment I feel calm, but it is also very scary. It has been many years. Cycling has given me everything, I am almost 23 years old and my goal was to ride a bike, have a race calendar… It is something that makes you think and it takes a long time to make that decision because of the fears of what you are going to do with your life,” the Colombian rider said a few weeks ago.

It is not known what the exact reasons were for the EF to leave out of the formation in the 111th edition of the Tour de France to Rigoberto Urán.

The American team, which is not going through the best moment after the revelation that Andrea Piccollo bought products in Colombia, confirmed the runners Alberto Bettiol, Neilson Powless, Ben Healy, Stefan Bissegger, Richard Carapaz, Sean Quinn, Rui Costa and Marijn Van den Berg.

For now, it is not known what the next step will be. Rigoberto Urán, who was this Monday visiting the Colombian National Team concentration before the debut and the 2-1 victory against Paraguay in the Copa América.

The return to Spain

It should be noted that Rigo nor was he selected to run the Olympic Games of Paris 2024 with Colombia, his other great objective in case of not going to the ‘Grande boucle’.

It is not ruled out that the rider born in Urrao (Antioquia) culminate your professional career in the next Vuelta a España.

