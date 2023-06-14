Rigo Urán lost positions, but remains in the Top 10 of the Tour of Switzerland

Austrian cyclist Felix Gall (AG2R Citroen) became the new leader of the Tour of Switzerland, by winning the fourth stage of the race alone, disputed between Monthey and Leukerbad, over 152.5 km and with a high finish.

Gall prevailed alone and took a minute and two seconds from the Belgian Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-Quick Step), who made a jump in the general classification: he is already third, at 16 seconds.

The Colombian Rigoberto Urán (EF Education-Easy Post) remained in the Top 10 of the general classification, although he lost four positions by losing a few seconds at the finish of the fraction: he reached one minute and 51 seconds, in 12th place.

The best Colombian in the fraction was Harold Tejada (Astana), who arrived in ninth place, 1 minute and 36 seconds behind the new leader. In the general, Tejada is now in the 13th box, at 2 minutes and 21 seconds.

#TDS2023 🇨🇭. CLASSIFICATION Top-10 4th stage and GENERAL of the Tour of Switzerland, who goes on to lead by 2 “Felix Gall 🇦🇹 (AG2R Citroen) after his victory today, with which he also inaugurates his professional record. pic.twitter.com/4LD8uhWd9K — Deep Cycling (@Ciclismoafondo_) June 14, 2023

This Thursday there will be mountains again, in the fifth stage of the Vuelta, which will run between Fiesch and La Punt, with a 211-kilometre route.

SPORTS

More sports news