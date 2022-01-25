Tuesday, January 25, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Rigo Urán joined the chain of messages for Egan Bernal

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 25, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

Rigoberto Uran

Rigoberto Urán is still ‘alive’ in the Tour de France.

Rigoberto Urán is still ‘alive’ in the Tour de France.

The cyclist sympathized with Bernal after his accident.

The serious accident he suffered on Monday Egan Bernalcurrent champion of the Giro d’Italia and winner of the 2019 Tour de France, has shocked Colombians, who want the speedy recovery of the cyclist who has undergone three operations due to the seriousness of the injuries he suffered.

See also  When Ibrahimovic put Udine upside down

(You may be interested: Nairo Quintana sends a message of strength to Egan for his accident)

The 25-year-old athlete, from the Ineos Grenadier team, collided at high speed with a bus that had apparently stopped on the highway that goes from Bogotá to Tunja, at the height of the municipality of Gachancipá, in the department of Cundinamarca (center) , when the vehicle had parked, according to the Traffic Police.

Rigo’s message

Many athletes have sent messages to Egan, including Nairo Quintana and ‘Supermán López. So did Rigoberto Urán.

Rigo, in his networks, wrote: “We hope you fly soon. Now you are in a race that you are going to be victorious #forceegan”.

(Also read: Attention: new medical part of Egan Bernal’s health)

SPORTS

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

See also  Novak Djokovic returned to Serbia, this was the great reception, video

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

.
#Rigo #Urán #joined #chain #messages #Egan #Bernal

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Hudson Madsen, son of actor Michael Madsen and godson of Quentin Tarantino, dies at 26

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.