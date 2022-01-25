Rigo Urán joined the chain of messages for Egan Bernal

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Rigoberto Urán is still ‘alive’ in the Tour de France.
The cyclist sympathized with Bernal after his accident.
January 24, 2022, 10:56 PM
The serious accident he suffered on Monday Egan Bernalcurrent champion of the Giro d’Italia and winner of the 2019 Tour de France, has shocked Colombians, who want the speedy recovery of the cyclist who has undergone three operations due to the seriousness of the injuries he suffered.
(You may be interested: Nairo Quintana sends a message of strength to Egan for his accident)
The 25-year-old athlete, from the Ineos Grenadier team, collided at high speed with a bus that had apparently stopped on the highway that goes from Bogotá to Tunja, at the height of the municipality of Gachancipá, in the department of Cundinamarca (center) , when the vehicle had parked, according to the Traffic Police.
Rigo’s message
Many athletes have sent messages to Egan, including Nairo Quintana and ‘Supermán López. So did Rigoberto Urán.
Rigo, in his networks, wrote: “We hope you fly soon. Now you are in a race that you are going to be victorious #forceegan”.
(Also read: Attention: new medical part of Egan Bernal’s health)
SPORTS
January 24, 2022, 10:56 PM
keep going down
to find more content
.
