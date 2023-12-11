Those who follow 'Rigo', the soap opera based on the life of Colombian cyclist Rigoberto Urán, from the first episode, noticed that at the start of the series it is said that the cyclist was denied a visa to join his first team in Europe. That moment, in history, continues to stand out.

Urán acknowledged that this story was real: “It was 2004. The ticket at that time cost about 500 thousand pesos; I arrived in Bogotá and they denied it (the visa). Obviously, one gets very frustrated, because at that time there was not much ticket and here in Bogotá everything is very expensive. So, you get a little disappointed, but you have to start again and do all the procedures,” he told Noticias RCN.

Now, a real interview with Rigoberto Urán, done in 2005, went viral on social networks. The note appeared on Noticias Uno, with the voice of journalist Paulo César Cortés and was made after he won five gold medals at the Pan American Cycling Championships in Venezuela.

In the interview, Rigo tells his story, how he had to take care of his family at the age of 14, after the murder of his father (one of the most dramatic moments in the novel so far) and how at that time he alternated cycling with the chance sale, although he recognized that it was a difficult time.

“Responding for the family at 14 years old, at first, is hard,” Rigo said then. “It's quite hard because one of the chance cannot live,” he added.

At that time, Urán was again waiting for a visa, this time, to represent Colombia in the Cycling World Championships.

In the note, the rider also recommended two numbers to play chance that day: “4562 and 2785.”

The complete note by Rigoberto Urán in 2005

