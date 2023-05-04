Rigo Urán appears in the Giro with his paisa style, but in Italian, video

The Colombian cyclist Rigoberto Urán he is ready to ride the first big one of the year, the Giro d’Italia, which is about to start.

Urán defends the shirt of the Education First and will seek to be the protagonist in this new edition of the traditional competition.

Rigo, in Italian

And first of all, Urán drew attention as he knows best, in his style, only this time he presented himself in Italian, an accent that I match with his marked paisa. Rigo had two second places in 2013 and 2014 and hopes to be a protagonist again,

The Giro will start next Saturday May 6 and will go until the 28th of the same month. It will start with a 19.6-kilometre individual time trial starting at the Costa dei Trabocchi.

