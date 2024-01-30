After a vacation period that lasted more than a month, 'Rigo' returned to RCN screens, swept the ratings and was placed at the top of preferences in Colombia for the first time. The story based on the life of the cyclist Rigoberto Uran It had never defeated its competition, so its strategy of taking a break from its broadcasts could be classified as successful.

'A Corazón Abierto', 'Arelys Henao II' and 'La Voz Kids' are just some of the productions that the novel starring Juan Pablo Urrego surpassed, so in this note we will tell you what difference it made compared to its competition.

What was the rating that 'Rigo' obtained on Monday, January 29?

On Monday, January 29, 2024, 'Rigo' It led the public's preference and was the program with the highest rating of the day after obtaining a score of 9.03. In this way, the fiction of RCN It defeated 'La Voz Kids' by less than half a point, a Caracol program that dominated the audience numbers for several weeks and obtained an 8.66 rating.

Ana María Estupiñán plays Michelle Durango, Rigo's love interest and who is his current wife in real life. Photo: RCN

The third place on the list is occupied by the second season of 'Arelys Henao', who scored 6.62 and cannot pass 7 points. Further down are 'A Heart Open' and the Pre-Olympic match between Colombia and Venezuela, which scored 5.36 points.

Below, we show you the complete list of ratings on Colombian television on Monday, January 29:

Program Points 1 'Rigo' 9.03 2 'The voice Kids' 8.66 3 'Arelys Henao II' 6.62 4 'With an open heart' 5.94 5 Caracol Pre-Olympic Goal (Colombia vs. Venezuela) 5.36 6 'Noticias Caracol' 12.30 pm 4.96 7 'Beautiful calamities' 4.55 8 RCN News 7.00 pm 4.18 9 'The frog's sign' 3.90 10 'Yusuf' 3.87

How is the rating measured in Colombia?

In Colombia, one rating point is equivalent to 280,000 people connected to a television signal at the same time. This measurement is done minute by minute and helps calculate which program is the most viewed on a daily basis. In the event that you are watching a program and you change it at the minute, you will give a higher score to the new channel you are watching than to the previous one.

How many chapters will the novel 'Rigo' have?

According to the Colombian media, 'Rigo' will have a total of 80 episodesso, approximately, there could be about six weeks left until the end of the novel by RCN. But this calculation was made in a general way, since, as we know, the medium does not broadcast its flagship program on holidays.

'Rigo' was officially released on October 9, 2023. Photo: RCN

What time to see 'Rigo'?

The new stage of 'Rigo' It is broadcast, as has happened since its premiere, from Monday to Friday at 8:00 pm This fiction impacted many homes in Colombian territory with the inspiring story of the cyclist who won the silver medal at the 2012 London Olympic Games.

