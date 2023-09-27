The 1951 United Nations Refugee Convention ”is by no means outdated” and ”in no country has it ever been sufficient to be gay or female to obtain asylum”, a condition which according to the British Home Secretary Suella Braverman should rejected. Indeed, ”women have fought hard to enter” the Geneva Convention and ”the conquest of the right to asylum on the basis of gender identity, sexual orientation or gender considerations is a very recent achievement to which it arrived for the first time in 2001”. This was explained to Adnkronos by the professor of philosophy of law at the Roma Tre University Enrica Rigo, author of ‘The Foreigner’, a volume whose subtitle is ”migrations, asylum, exploitation in a gender perspective”.

Responding to Braverman, Rigo states that being gay or female in order to obtain asylum falls ”in the persecution based on belonging to a particular social group”. That is, ”gender discrimination that is structural, as the Istanbul Convention teaches us”. Author of ‘Border Europe. Transformations of citizenship in the enlarged Union”, the teacher explains that ”if we want to translate this issue in a more down-to-earth way, it is much simpler to give asylum for reasons that we consider ‘exotic’ rather than because a woman is beaten by her husband till death”. Also because, she adds, this also concerns ”our home” and ”violence against women is transversal”.

The battle carried out by Braverman, therefore, ”is not a battle against the right to asylum, but against women and LGBTQ subjectivities. It’s an anti-feminist battle”. But the British Home Secretary was not the only one to lead it. ”In 2018 the US attorney general, during the Trump Administration, led a similar battle by overturning a couple of decades of jurisprudence on asylum for women”. The political issue is the ”non-recognition of gender violence and therefore of the Geneva Convention”. This was written with the figure of the political dissident in mind and ”the great feminist battle was to have violence against women recognized as relevant in the public sphere and which politics must take into account”. This also applies today to discrimination on the basis of LGBTQ identity.

‘thanks to US feminists, the right to asylum based on gender identity has been won’

”The conquest of the right to asylum on the basis of gender identity was achieved with grassroots pushes from feminist groups in the United States, the so-called legal feminism, which brought cases of women victims of domestic abuse and rape to trial, coming in that case from Latin America. Battles that have been carried out since the 80s” and by lawyers who defended women coming ”from Haiti or El Salvador where rape was used as a weapon of war”, explains Rigo. So much so that ”rape was recognized as a form of torture first in the American courts and then by the United Nations”. Then we arrived at 2001, with “the UNHCR guidelines which refer to violence against women” and which were “followed by the 2012 guidelines on asylum seekers on the basis of sexual identity and sexual orientation ”.

Founder of the Immigration and Citizenship Law Clinic, Rigo explains that in particular ”for Europe the 2011 Istanbul Convention on violence against women applies, which requires states to take into account gender and the social group of women in asylum applications”. Then there was ”the reform of the Qualification Directive, which requires states to take into account gender identity, therefore also of transsexuals, and sexual orientation”. The Qualification Directive is ”also ratified by England, even if it is not within Schengen”.

‘London repatriates you if you agree to express sexual orientation in private’

But ”the right on paper is one thing and the right in the Courts is another” because remaining ”in England the right to asylum recognized for LGBTQ people has always been a very slippery slope” because London ”provides for what is called the test of discretion, or the fact that if a gay or lesbian subjectivity can live without showing it in public, then it can be repatriated”. In short, ”the border is still played out on the fact that England repatriates if one voluntarily decides to wish to express sexual orientation only in private life. The border is very fragile”.

However, Rigo recalls that ”one of the problems is arriving in Europe and asking for asylum. The Mediterranean route is deadly, but so is the one that crosses the English Channel. The EU – he continues – presents itself badly towards all asylum seekers” and ”the 2001 and 2011 guidelines are very important because the UNHCR is the guardian of the Geneva Convention, but it is soft law”.