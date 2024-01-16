'Rigo' already has a return date! RCN heeded the popular demand and announced the return of the acclaimed novel that is based on the story of the cyclist Rigoberto Uransilver medalist at the 2012 London Olympic Games. Let us remember that the production went on vacation on December 22 and until now it was not known when it would return, something that aroused the fury of the fiction followers, who asked for news about.

Due to this, the media itself confirmed the date on which chapter 49 of 'Rigo' and which will begin its 2024 season. Find out in the following note when we can see the new episodes of the successful novel, which stars Juan Pablo Urrego.

When does 'Rigo', the novel, return?

As indicated RCN through its website, 'Rigo' will return with its 49th episode on Monday, January 29, 2024. It should be noted that the novel went off the air on Friday, December 22, 2023 for holidays and, just three weeks later, the channel in charge of its distribution provided news to all fiction fans.

During these days of rest, the medium decided to broadcast the novel from its first chapter, so that viewers can once again get hooked on its inspiring story; However, it achieved an adverse reaction, since many people on social networks demanded new episodes.

What time will 'Rigo' return?

Chapter 49 of 'Rigo' It can be seen from 8.00 pm on the previously indicated date, usual schedule that he had since before his vacation. Likewise, there will be no changes to the days of its broadcast, so the novel can be enjoyed from Monday to Friday.

Where to watch 'Rigo' ONLINE and FREE?

While you are waiting for the new episodes of 'Rigo'you can enjoy the successful Colombian telenovela for free and online through the official RCN website. On this platform you will find all the complete episodes of the novel from its first episode, so you have no excuse not to follow this incredible fiction that made all of Colombia fall in love with it.

In addition, 'Rigo' is also available in the catalog of Prime Video; However, this streaming service is not free, so you will have to register with an email and access one of the plans it has to offer.

What is the cast of 'Rigo'?

Juan Pablo Urrego as Rigoberto 'Rigo' Urán

Ana María Estupiñán as Michelle Durango

Robinson Díaz as Don Rigoberto de Jesús Urán

Sandra Reyes as Aracely Urán

Julián Arango as Evaristo Rendón

Ramiro Meneses as Lucho Urán

Andrea Guzmán as Girlesa Gómez

Yesenia Valencia as Silvia de Durango

Emmanuel Restrepo as Carmelo Rendón

Ella Becerra as Berenice Urán

Mauricio Mejía as Pedro Durango

Elizabeth Chavarriaga as Sofía Durango.

