Rigo responds to the controversial use of helicopters in the Giro: “He who has money should spend it”

The International Cyclists Union (UCI) He condemned this Saturday the behavior of the cyclists who left by helicopter from the end of the seventh stage to their hotel, something that he considers an “advantage” for which “he will adopt sanctions”.

(Read also: Santiago Buitrago and Einer Rubio rise like foam in the Giro d’Italia)

The seventh stage, in which the winner was the Italian Davide Bais, ended with the ascent of the Gran Sasso, a massif of the Apennine mountain range in the Abruzzo mountains.

Call of attention

From there, there were several cyclists who decided to go by helicopter to their respective hotels, something that the UCI did not like and that has not been overlooked.

“This constitutes an advantage that goes against the principles of fair play and regulatory provisions to guarantee equal treatment in the transfer of teams to their hotels“, he explained in a statement.

“In addition, the use of a transport helicopter by some cyclists for this purpose goes against the principle of reducing the carbon footprint, as laid out in the specifications of the UCI WorldTour organizer,” he added.

“The UCI will take the necessary measures and sanctions to ensure that such a practice does not occur in the future and strongly condemns this behavior that goes against the principles of fair play and equity, fundamental values ​​of the sport,” he said.

Rigo’s words

The Colombian Rigoberto Urán He was consulted about the controversy and came out in his best style.

“The one who has money to use it, the one who does not have a ticket has to go down normally, if he has money, he spends it as he wants…”, he said.



He added: “This is Giro d’Italia not Tour de France.”

EFE

More sports news