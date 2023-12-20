Rigoberto Uran was in the news again in the last few hours for a funny moment he spent with a figure of the Colombia National Team in Rionegro (Antioquia). The Colombian cyclist does not waste his vacation and spent a pleasant time with several friends.

The rider, who is the topic of conversation these days due to his successful novel called 'Rigo', is in the country enjoying time with his family before beginning the hard preparation for the 2024 World Tour season.

The cyclist reported on his Instagram account that the flower grower will be part of his 'Go Rigo Go!' chain.

'Rigo', at 36 years of age, is going to face the last year of his contract with EF Education Easy-Post and it is not ruled out that it will be the last of his sporting career, since on several occasions he has made it clear that he wants to complete his successful career. career with a medal in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Rigo and Mateus Uribe together in Medellín

This Tuesday, Rigo decided to invite Mateus Uribe and his wife Cindy Álvarez to his restaurant in Rionegro, where he shared a pleasant dinner at his restaurant called 'Grosería By Rigo', next to his wife Michelle Durango.

The cyclist did not miss the opportunity to show his good humor again and hesitated to his guests after one of the people who work there explained the composition of the dessert.

“The preparation of these guys is the son…”, Rigoberto said amidst the laughter of those present who were attentive to the worker's words.

Furthermore, the cyclist born in Urrao He got a pleasant memory from his friend, who gave him the team's shirt. Colombia selection signed by him and with a dedicatory message.

Rigoberto Urán with Mateus Uribe. Photo: Instagram: Rigoberto Urán

