Rigoberto Urán.
Rigoberto Urán.
Ramiro Meneses is the actor who plays the cyclist's family member.
Rigoberto Uran continues to be a sensation in Colombia amid the rise of the novel 'Rigo' on the RCN channel, which narrates the experiences of the Colombian cyclist.
Every night Colombians pay attention to the episodes of the novel, to learn more details about Urán's career and life.
The rider has been publishing on his social networks moments that he has shared with some of the production actors.
Now, his funny meeting with the actor caught the attention of his followers. Ramiro Meneses, who plays Uncle Lucho in the novel.
Rigo receives a visit from his uncle and they both participate in a series of fun posts, pretending that he is really his uncle.
In one of the posts, Rigo shows the uncle one of his first bicycles that he still has.
In addition, Rigo invites the guy to a run, for which he takes him to one of his sports clothing stores so he can get the right 'look' for running.
